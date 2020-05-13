Kim Kardashian Poses In Nude Skims On Instagram

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 13, to share a photo of herself wearing a bra-and-panty set from her Skims shapewear collection.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posed on a brown velvet couch in the seductive photo. She laid out on the sectional, one hand on her thigh, the other on the arm of the sofa. Her toned and sculpted arm curved around her hip and thigh. She flashed her tanned legs in the picture, bending her knees together.

She stared at the camera with wide eyes, her mouth pursed together in a straight line. She appeared to have a serious look on her face.

Kim wore a nude bra that dipped low at her décolletage, showcasing her voluptuous bust and ample cleavage. Her underwear boasted the same taupe shade, riding high on her hips and waist, covering the lower part of her midriff. The panties curved around her body, showing off her hourglass figure and fit physique.

She wore a coral-colored polish on her long nails.

Kim’s dark hair was parted in the middle and tumbled down her back in waves.

Kim’s brows looked groomed and shaped; they arched high over her honey brown eyes. She seemed to wear a smoky eye on her lids, opting for what looked like charcoal shadow. Her eyes appeared to be rimmed with gray eyeshadow, which made her irises stand out.

Her cheeks looked contoured and seemed to be brushed with bronzer, which made her cheekbones pop. She looked like she wore a nude matte shade on her lips, which blended into her skin and matched the neutral tones of her ensemble.

In the caption of the post, the reality star let her 170 million Instagram followers know that her shapewear Skims were back in stock, much to their delight.

“YES,” declared one social media user in all caps.

Others loved her latest look.

“You look stunning,” complimented a follower.

“Wow beautiful,” wrote another.

“Stunning,” added a fourth follower, punctuating their comment with a blue heart and flame emoji.

Many left her rows of flame emoji.

As of press time, the sultry snapshot racked up more than 1 million likes and over 5,700 comments.

As Kim Kardashian fans and The Inquisitr readers know, the KKW Beauty makeup mogul often shares photos in her Skims and other sizzling ensembles.

Just recently, she celebrated a huge Instagram milestone when she hit 170 million followers on the platform. To celebrate, she shared a three-photo set wearing a skintight dress that hugged her curves in all the right places.