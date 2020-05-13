Lucie Rose Donlan Flaunts Toned Legs In New Instagram Pics

Lucie Rose Donlan shared a new photo series with her Instagram followers today as she showcased her legs in a black-and-white outfit.

The images were taken outdoors and she posed in front of a metallic white wall on faded wooden flooring.

In the first photo, the Love Island star crouched on her left toes as she extended her right foot out in front of her. She curved her knee in slightly to flaunt the side of her bare derrière and placed her right hand on the top of her head. Her eyes were closed as she was seemingly soaking up the sun. The bright lighting emphasized her deep, glowing tan and her muscular figure was hard to miss.

Her ensemble consisted of a white t-shirt, a pair of black thong bikini bottoms, and a black pair of chunky high top boots. The shirt featured a profile of a duck and she tugged at it with her other hand to make it a crop top. In the tags, she revealed that the shirt was from Fusey and that her boots were from Boohoo.

Furthermore, Lucie wore her hair down and brushed over her left shoulder with her tight curls stealing the show as it blew in the wind. Her makeup application seemed to include pink eyeshadow and dark pink lipstick.

In the second photo, the surfer was photographed sitting down with her knees spread apart. She tugged at her shirt to help censor the image as she propped her right elbow on her knee and gazed into the distance. Her legs were on full show and this shot was in black-and-white.

So far, the photo series has inspired over 62,700 people to hit the like button. Many fans also took to the comments section with their various compliments.

“Don’t underestimate her,” wrote a social media user, in reference to her sassy caption.

“You are just amazing,” declared a second admirer.

“On another level,” gushed a third supporter.

“Could your legs get any longer,” joked another admirer.

The model previously shared another social media post on March 28, that time rocking a black plunge dress at the beach. Lucie stood facing the camera straight-on and extended her right hand in the air as she rested her left forearm on her head. She glanced directly at the camera and parted her lips slightly. The dress had thick straps and a low neckline that rested inches below her chest and left her cleavage on show. She accessorized with necklaces.