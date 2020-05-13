Second Phase Of Reopening To Begin At Disney Springs Right After Memorial Day Weekend

Disney Springs is going to begin its phased reopening in one week, but Walt Disney World has even more planned very soon. After being closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, third-party stores and dining locations will be reopening on May 20, 2020. Now, one of the union presidents is saying that Disney-owned retail locations and restaurants are going to open just four days later.

Last week, Disney Springs made the announcement of third-party vendors reopening. Earlier this week, all of the restaurants at the shopping district had reservations available to book on June 1. Now, word has come out that Memorial Day Weekend will bring about even more openings.

Eric Clinton, president of UNITE HERE, Local 362, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and said that Disney employees are anxious to get back to work. They know that an infection of COVID-19 is a valid concern, but they also need money to pay their bills since Florida’s unemployment system is failing them.

“Some are anxious to get back because the unemployment system [in Florida] is completely broken.”

Clinton went on to say that seven days after business resumes on May 20, the second phase will start. That phase will include the reopening of World of Disney, Disney retail shops, and Disney-owned restaurants at Disney Springs.

To prepare for those additional locations, an additional 59 custodial cast members will return to work on May 24.

Disney has not yet made an official announcement regarding the opening of these additional locations. As it continues to monitor the situation with the coronavirus pandemic, anything is subject to change at any given point.

As the company prepares to reopen different locations, though, Disney is putting the safety of its employees and guests first.

Disney is going to require that all guests and cast members wear protective face masks. Employees will have three washable face coverings provided to them, but people will have to furnish their own if they wish to visit Disney Springs. Several other health measures are being put in place, as well.

Guests will have their temperatures checked.

Credit cards will have to be swiped by guests as employees will no longer handle them.

Custodial employees are going to be retrained to pay close attention to “high-touch areas.”

Plexiglass dividers are going into place at all cash wrap locations.

There has been no information regarding the Disneyland Resort and its reopening its resorts, parks, or Downtown Disney shopping district as of yet.