Devon Windsor Lays Out By The Pool In A Belted White Bikini

Devon Windsor took to her Instagram account today to treat her two million followers to a behind-the-scenes look at the new campaign for her Devon Windsor Swim line. She was clad in yet another bikini from the brand’s upcoming Spring/Summer 2020 collection that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

The sizzling photo appeared to have been captured by a bystander to the photoshoot while Devon’s husband, Johnny Dex Barbara, stood above her to snap the shot that is apart of her brand’s official campaign. Meanwhile, the Victoria’s Secret model was seen laying underneath the camera on top of a plush black towel, dipping her toes in the refreshing pool in front of her as she soaked up the rays of the golden sun.

Devon has shared a number of sneak peeks at her yet-to-be-released swimsuit collection with her fans, and delighted them today by showing off another new addition to the line. She sported a gorgeous white bikini as she lounged by the water that popped against her bronzed figure, much of which was left well on display thanks to its revealing design. The set included a balconette-style top with thin straps and a structured, square neckline that showcased her toned shoulders and bare decolletage. Its unique, square cups fell low on her chest with a deep cut in between them, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well on display.

The model’s bikini bottoms provided full coverage to her lower half, though still exposed her lean legs almost in their entirety. The garment featured what appeared to be pockets along either side of Devon’s hips, as well as a matching belt with a silver clasp that sat just below her navel, accentuating her flat midsection and abs.

Devon accessorized with a pair of trendy black sunglasses and tied a black-and-white scarf on top of her platinum tresses. She also added a touch of makeup to her pool day look, which appeared to include a clear lip gloss and shimmering highlighter that glistened underneath the bright sun.

Fans of the catwalk queen, unsurprisingly, went wild for the poolside snap, which they expressed by double-taping the post over 9,600 times within its first seven hours on Instagram. Dozens also took the time to leave a compliment for both the never-before-seen swimwear, as well as Devon herself.

“Absolutely love this suit,” one person wrote.

“I’m obsessed,” quipped another fan.

“Beautiful,” commented a third follower, who added several flame emojis to further express his admiration for the snap.

Devon’s followers certainly seem impressed with what they’ve seen of her swimwear line’s upcoming collection. Just last week, the model debuted another new piece on her Instagram page — a skimpy black bikini with a flirty ruffled detail. That look also proved to be a hit, earning over 12,000 likes and 114 comments to date.