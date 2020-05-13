‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Reveals The ‘Bougie’ Push Present She Received From Husband Edwin Arroyave

Teddi Mellencamp was spoiled by her husband.

Teddi Mellencamp appeared on Kelly Dillon’s podcast last week and during the show, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member revealed that husband Edwin Arroyave spared no expense when it came to presenting her with a push pregnancy earlier this year.

Months after welcoming her third child, daughter Dove, Mellencamp opened up to Dillon about the pricey gift she received from Arroyave, who she wed in July 2011.

“I feel so bougie even saying what it is. But he got me a Birkin,” Mellencamp revealed on Kickin’ Back with Kelly.

According to Mellencamp, she’s never owned a Birkin bag and never thought she would. However, Arroyave wanted to give her something that she would have never gotten for herself and decided to give her a black purse with gold accents in honor of their daughter’s birth.

While Mellencamp did expect a present from her husband, she never thought she would be getting something so expensive, especially after she sent a ring she liked to her sister as a potential suggestion.

“I had no idea. I actually sent my sister this ring that I wanted so I was assuming it was going to be that but this is so much better. [I got] black, which I’m so happy about, and it’s got a little gold on it. But I haven’t been able to wear it,” Mellencamp said, giving a nod to the stay-at-home orders currently in place in Los Angeles county, which are expected to remain in place in the coming weeks.

The Birkin bag, which is made by Hermes, ranges in price from $40,000 to $500,000, give or take, and is widely known as one of the most expensive bags available. There also known to be work by the likes of many Real Housewives who have come and gone from the series, including Mellencamp’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars and friends, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Mellencamp was forced to undergo in-vitro fertilization to conceive her and Arroyave’s two older children, including 7-year-old Slate and 5-year-old Cruz, and during an episode of her Teddi Tea Pod podcast, Mellencamp admitted to being completely surprised when she learned she was expecting.

“I had no idea. I didn’t even know I was pregnant until I was nine weeks pregnant,” she shared, via People.

Mellencamp is also stepmom to Arroyave’s oldest child, Isabella, who is often seen on her social media feed.