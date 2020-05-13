NBA Reportedly Dropping Spalding To Make Wilson Its Official Game Ball Partner

NBA basketball has changed significantly since its heyday in the 1980s and ’90s when Michael Jordan, the “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers and Larry Bird’s Boston Celtics were on the marquee. Players are bigger and more athletic, space and pace have been emphasized over pounding the basketball into the key and the game’s former physicality has given rise to a greater emphasis on skill and speed. One thing has remained constant, though — official game balls were always provided by Spalding. Until now, that is.

According to a report by Yahoo! Sports, the NBA’s current contract with Spalding is about to expire and the league will be taking things in a new direction with Wilson as its new game ball partner beginning with the 2021-22 season. The Yahoo! story cited sources with knowledge of the deal and also claimed that the NBA and Spalding mutually agreed to a parting of ways.

Wilson will reportedly provide the official game balls for the WNBA, the G-League, the NBA 2K League and the Basketball Africa League (BAL) as well. In addition to the new agreement with the NBA, the company also provides the official game ball of the NCAA tournament, i.e. March Madness, and is also a mainstay at the prep level.

Although the change from one orange, leather ball to another may not make an impact on some new or casual NBA fans, it’s the end of an era for the league. Spalding had produced the league’s official game ball since 1983. Wilson had been the NBA’s game ball partner before making the switch to Spalding in the ’80s.

While the NBA’s new ball will retain the same leather and product specifications as the Spalding game ball, the NBA and the NBPA are creating a player advisory board to offer Wilson suggestions and insight. Meanwhile, the WNBA will continue to use a composite ball.

The NBA toyed with the idea of using a synthetic/composite ball previously, but the experiment was not well-received by players. In 2006, the NBA announced that Spalding would produce a composite ball for use in competition, but the league reverted to the old, leather ball early in the 2006-07 season.

While a new official game ball is in place for next season, questions abound with regards to the current season. The NBA made the move to suspend play in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in March and may or may not conclude the 2019-20 season. As reported by The Inquisitr, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has invited the league to resume play in his state.