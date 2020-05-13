Kim Kardashian Celebrates 170 Million Instagram Followers By Posing In A Hip-Hugging Dress

Kim Kardashian recently hit a major Instagram milestone: racking up 170 million followers on the social media platform. To celebrate the achievement, she shared a three-photo slideshow of herself posing in a minidress that showcased all of her curves.

She wore a ’90s-esque, spaghetti strap dress that flaunted her enviable hourglass figure. The frock featured a low-cut neckline that emphasized her buxom bust and ample cleavage. The cups of the garment were two-toned, with a mesh fabric on top and a silky, crimson color on the lower portion. The majority of the outfit was a Kermit green. The dress curved around her hips and ended at her upper thighs, showing a flash of leg.

She paired the ensemble with a small orange Hermès Birkin bag.

In the first photo, Kim looked directly at the camera, half-sitting on a chest of drawers. She placed one hand on the top of the nightstand, while she placed her other hand at the curve of her waist. The pose showed off her toned and sculpted arms.

The second snapshot featured the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star barefoot and sitting sideways on the floor, flaunting her famous derriere. This position showed fans more of the dress, which boasted a thick gold stripe down the side.

Kim appeared to be in the middle of getting up in the third image, her knees up to her chest and her hands spread out on the floor. Still, she never lost eye contact with the camera.

Her hair was slicked back in a long, tight braid that cascaded all the way down her back, reaching her butt.

Kim’s dark brows arched over her honey brown eyes. Both her upper and lower lashes seemed to be swiped with black mascara. Her upper lashes fanned out and curled upwards. Her cheeks appeared contoured and dusted with bronzer. It looked like she wore a frosty pink gloss on her lips.

In the caption of the post, Kim appeared to be in awe of her accomplishment, expressing her love for her millions of fans and adding several heart emoji. In turn, her followers were hyped for the photos the reality star gifted them.

Some were obsessed with her outfit.

“This is the best outfit you’ve ever worn Kim!” one social media user exclaimed. “So bombbbbb.”

“Okay y’all I need this dress,” wrote another, tagging their friends.

Others were happy for her social media achievement.

“Proud,” shared a fan, including a clapping emoji.

“WE LOVE U,” declared a fourth follower, punctuating their comment with a pink heart.