Former ‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Dishes On What She And Vicki Gunvalson Will Be Doing On Their New Show

Tamra Judge began filming with Vicki Gunvalson in February.

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson began filming a new series weeks after announcing their departures from The Real Housewives of Orange County and Wednesday, May 13, Judge finally revealed some new details regarding what the show will be about.

During a chat with Hollywood Life, Judge confirmed that her and Gunvalson’s new show is a reality show that will follow her and Gunvalson as they travel and meet up with other women around the world.

“So if you get a knock on your door and it’s me and Vicki… It’s going to be a really fun show and I think it’s a great concept and can easily be franchised for other housewives in different cities,” Judge explained.

Judge and Gunvalson shocked fans in January when they suddenly announced that they would no longer be featured on the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. As fans of the Bravo reality series well know, Gunvalson was one of the original cast members of the show and Judge joined the cast during Season 3.

While Judge and Gunvalson got right to filming their new reality series after leaving their roles on Bravo, everything has been on hold due to the coronavirus since March. That said, Judge promised that she and her co-star would be “moving forward” with the ongoing production of their upcoming show. In fact, she and Gunvalson received a message from their producer on Wednesday and received positive news regarding when she and Gunvalson would be able to commence for more footage.

“It looks like things might be moving forward pretty soon,” Judge revealed.

When Judge and Gunvalson first shared their photo from production on their new show in February, many fans and followers believed they were plotting a return to The Real Housewives of Orange County but unfortunately for fans, that was not the case at all.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Judge first revealed that her and Gunvalson’s new show could be franchised during an appearance on Gunvalson’s podcast, Whoop It Up with Vicki, in March. At the time, Judge said that because Gunvalson was the longest running Real Housewives of Orange County cast member and she was the second-longest, she felt they had a great platform to launch a new series and hoped to see the show branch out.

“We paved the way for a lot of new Housewives shows. We paved the way and made a franchise. We are going to do exactly the same thing with what we are doing next,” she shared.