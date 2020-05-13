’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Jesse Meester Is Looking For Love On TLC’s ‘Find Love Live’

Popular 90 Day Fiancé star Jesse Meester is expanding his search for love on TLC’s newest reality series, Find Love Live, according to a report from People.

The new series, which is produced remotely, aims to help folks make lasting love connections while sitting in the comfort of their own homes. Meester will be appearing on an upcoming episode as one of the show’s pre-selected singles. He will be given the opportunity to chat and flirt with three potential matches via video chat while viewers all over the world tune in to witness the exchange. After the interactions are complete, the Amsterdam native will have to pick one woman to accompany him on a virtual date. Viewers will also be able to offer their opinions via social media using a special hashtag.

Meester, who is no stranger to online romances, told People that he was intrigued by the show’s format and that being quarantined shouldn’t stop people from being able to make connections. Howard Lee, President of TLC, voiced a similar opinion.

“The runaway success of relationship programming like the 90 Day Fiancé franchise proves that the eternal story of love, of finding ‘the one,’ continues to captivate viewers. Even in the days of social distancing, people want to make a meaningful connection and, hopefully, end up sharing their lives with that special someone,” he said in a statement.

“And with the country staying home, what better way to celebrate love and togetherness, than helping singles find their match virtually and for the rest of us to root for them in the process.”

Speaking of 90 Day Fiancé, fans of the series will recognize Meester from his time on the show, documenting his tumultuous relationship with Darcey Silva. The pair met online and immediately hit it off but their relationship soon began to fizzle when Silva traveled to meet Meester in person.

During the reunion special, Silva claimed the relationship ended because of Meester’s controlling ways. She later appeared on another season of the series with a new beau, Tom Brooks, another man she met online. Unfortunately for the mother-of-two, that relationship also ended. Silva now describes Brooks as a “Jesse in disguise.”

After his split from Silva, Meester returned to TLC for the network’s quarantine special with a new lady in his life. Fans of the reality star can keep up with him on both shows, Find Love Live airs on Sundays while 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantine airs on Mondays.