Julia Rose Says ‘Don’t Scroll By Without Saying Hi’ With Scandalous New Shower Photo

World Series flasher Julia Rose is at it again with her latest scandalous post on Instagram, in which she shows herself taking a shower. The model’s followers on the popular social media platform appeared to appreciate the intimate look into her hygiene habits.

In the not safe for work image, Julia was in a shower, and there was a spray of water falling. The shower’s glass door appeared to be open despite the wet situation, and a bathtub, cabinet, and since with a mirror could be seen in the bathroom. Entirely nude, and droplets of water dripped off the Shag Mag founder’s sun-kissed skin. The model faced mostly away from the camera, which at a low angle pointed up, and she used both hands to hold up each side of her backside to create an upside-down heart shape. When the shutter clicked, Julia’s highlighted brunette hair wasn’t wet, and it hung in touseled waves down to her back with her long bangs framing part of her face. Her fingernails featured a long, light-colored manicure, which contrasted with her tan. It also appeared as if the model hadn’t washed her face yet during the shower because she seemed to have on some eye makeup, and her long eyelashes curled up from her big brown eyes. Her lips were slightly parted, and a few her top teeth were visible.

Julia urged her followers not to keep scrolling by her sexy picture without saying hello, and plenty of them obliged. In just over an hour, more than 10,600 took the time to leave a comment for the model, and over 443,000 Instagrammers shared the love by hitting the “like” button. Plenty of people commented with a simple hi or flame emoji on the post.

“I just had to type hi with my eyes closed because my friend is a boxer,” wrote one devotee of the entrepreneur.

“Everyone screenshot now it’s about to be deleted in like 5 minutes,” a second follower advised, referencing Instagram’s nudity policy.

“When has Julia posted a normal pic? I mean, love the content, though,” praised a third fan of the unclothed look.

“Hi, Julia! How you make your photos not being deleted by Instagram while my wife’s pics are continuously removed?” a fourth Instagrammer wondered.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Julia shared another risque photo of herself wearing a soaking wet white tank top with pink bottoms, and she declared herself the nip slip queen, which appeared to delight her many followers.