Abby Dowse Shows Off Her “Wild” Side In Animal-Print Bikini

Abby Dowse has shared yet another sizzling photo on her Instagram page. On Wednesday, she gave her 2.2 million followers an eyeful while she modeled a tiny animal-print bikini that left little to the imagination.

Abby looked smoking hot in the minuscule number, which blended with her bronze skin tone beautifully. Her post consisted of a single shot that captured her body from the front at a fairly close angle. The top of her face was cropped out of the picture, which showed her body from the thighs up.

There was not much to Abby’s bikini. Thin strings held small, triangle-shaped cups over part of her breasts, leaving a good amount of skin exposed. The cups were spaced wide apart, showing of her cleavage. The bottoms were equally tiny with thin strings tied at the sides in loopy bows. Abby wore the strings high on her waist, accentuating her slender midsection. She completed her poolside look with a sheer black throw, which she wore loosely around her elbows.

Abby was standing outside on what appeared to be a deck in front of a white wall. Leaves from what appeared to be a palm tree cast shadows on the wall, giving the snap a topical vibe.

The model stood with one hip cocked to the side, highlighting her amazing figure — notably her curvy hips. Her back looked to be arched in a pose that showed off her voluptuous chest, which appeared to be dewy with sweat. Her flat abs were also hard to miss in the picture. Her lips were parted in a sultry pout.

The model accessorized her look with a pair of hoop earrings, layered pendant necklaces, a ring, and a dainty bracelet. She also sported a bold white polish on her nails.

In the caption, she made a mention of being a little “wild.”

Her followers loved the snapshot, and flooded the comments section with a lot of love.

“wild and gorgeous you look absolutely stunning as always,” one Instagram user commented.

“Real happiness is a view of Abby in all of her beauty and radiance!” quipped a second admirer.

“So insanely fit and Georgeous [sic], always very hot and beautiful pics,” a third fan chimed in.

“Marvelous woman, no other word can describe your beauty,” gushed a fourth follower.

Abby definitely knows how to rock a swimsuit. She recently wowed her fans when she shared a photo that saw her looking super sexy while she tugged on the sides of her black string bikini.