Collin Gosselin Is Reportedly Not Interested In ‘Trying To Repair’ His Relationship With Kate Gosselin

Collin Gosselin, one of Jon and Kate Gosselin’s sextuplets, has reportedly cut off his relationship with his mother for good. The 16-year-old, who currently lives full time with his father and his father’s girlfriend, has no desire to fix things with Kate at this time, according to inTouch.

In 2015, fans of the family became concerned when they realized that Collin was no longer appearing in family photos or on the Jon & Kate Plus 8 spinoff show, Kate Plus 8. Kate later opened up regarding his absence, explaining that Collin had special needs but did not reveal what those special needs were. She sent him to a boarding school to receive treatment. The pair’s relationship has been strained ever since.

Collin “isn’t trying to repair” his relationship with Kate, an inside source revealed. “And I don’t think Kate is either,” they continued.

In an emotional letter, Collin pleaded with his father to take him out of the boarding school. Jon was able to do so in December of 2018 when he was awarded primary custody and brought Collin into his home. Only a couple of months prior, Jon also won primary custody of his daughter Hannah, who is also one of the sextuplets. While Hannah is said to have some limited contact with the other side of the family, Collin and Kate have no contact at all.

“They still have no relationship at this point. Who knows what the future may hold,” the source said.

Jon and Kate’s 2009 divorce was messy and played out in the public eye. The pair were constantly at war with one another in the press. Now that Collin is older, he has taken his father’s side and is not afraid to make this obvious to the world.

“Jon continues to get under Kate’s skin. That will probably never change, but now their son Collin is doing it too,” the source explained.

This comment is likely in reference to the Mother’s Day tribute Collin offered on Sunday, May 10. Rather than writing a tribute to Kate, Collin posted a touching note on Instagram in which he honored Jon’s girlfriend Colleen Conrad. The teen gushed about what a great role model Conrad is and about the many great characteristics she possesses, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Even though Collin and his mother don’t have a relationship right now, the inside source deemed it impossible that Kate was not hurt by the gesture.

“I doubt very much that Collin reached out to his own mother, but there’s absolutely no way Kate’s feelings weren’t hurt,” the source said.