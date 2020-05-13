Mary-Kate Olsen Divorcing Husband Pierre Olivier Sarkozy, Seeks Emergency Relief Due To Pandemic

TMZ reports that coronavirus has led to delays in her ability to collect her belongings from their shared apartment.

Mary-Kate Olsen has filed for divorce from her husband, Pierre Olivier Sarkozy. TMZ has reported that Olsen has requested an emergency order from a New York court in order to speed the process along.

In her request, Olsen said that her attorneys had gotten an email from Sarkozy’s this week giving her a May 18 deadline to obtain her belongings from the apartment they used to share in New York City. She is claiming that Sarkozy is attempting to force her out of the apartment, having already terminated the lease without her knowledge.

Olsen first petitioned for divorce on April 17, but was told at the time that New York courts were not accepting divorce filings other than in emergency cases because of COVID-19. Now, she’s requesting an emergency order that will allow her to file the divorce. In the new filing, she’s included her original petition, and also asks that their prenuptial agreement be enforced.

Olsen said that she has been asking Sarkozy to extend the deadline to leave the apartment until May 30, but hasn’t received a response. As a result of quarantine guidelines, Olsen said that she’s unable to meet the May 18 deadline. The former Full House star that she now believes the only way she can protect her property is by filing for divorce, which triggers an automatic court proceeding that prevents him from disposing of her property.

Olsen and Sarkozy first married in November of 2015.

Olsen and Sarkozy were married in Manhattan in 2015, but before they were married, they dated for roughly three years. The couple were first spotted together in 2012.

In February of 2014, Sarkozy proposed. It was Olsen’s first marriage, but Sarkozy’s second. He had previously been married to Charlotte Bernard, and had two children with her.

In an interview with Us Weekly, one insider said that the couple’s relationship was initially a very positive thing for Olsen.

“Mary-Kate’s family thinks [Pierre] is the best thing to happen to her. They love him,” a source said at the time of their engagement.

Olsen was apparently also a good thing for Sarkozy.

The source also told Us that Olsen had made Sarkozy better as well.

“Mary-Kate has made him a better father. She remembers all the kids’ special events. She thinks he’s a great dad,” the insider said.

The couple was married in a small, secret ceremony in Manhattan in 2015. According to Page Six, decor for the ceremony consisted mainly of bowls filled with cigarettes. The reception was held at a private residence on 49th Street between Second and Third avenues.

Although she’s drifted out of the spotlight in recent years, Olsen rose to fame after she and her twin sister Ashley shared the responsibility of playing the youngest daughter on Full House.

The success of the show turned both Mary-Kate and Ashley into child stars, and in the years after Full House, the two starred in a number of lucrative projects aimed at children.

Sarkozy is the half-brother of former French president Nicholas Sarkozy. At the age of 50, he is 17 years older than Olsen, who is currently 33.