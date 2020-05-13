Mary-Kate Olsen Divorcing Husband Pierre Sarkozy, Seeks Emergency Relief Due To Pandemic

TMZ reports that coronavirus has led to delays in her ability to collect her belongings from their shared apartment.

Mary-Kate Olsen has filed for divorce from her husband, Pierre Sarkozy. TMZ has reported that Olsen has requested an emergency order from a New York court in order to speed the process along.

In her request, Olsen said that her attorneys had gotten an email from Sarkozy’s this week giving her a May 18 deadline to obtain her belongings from the apartment they used to share in New York City. She is claiming that Sarkozy is attempting to force her out of the apartment, having already terminated the lease without her knowledge.

Olsen said that she has been asking Sarkozy to extend the deadline until May 30, but hasn’t received a response.