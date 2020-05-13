Blake Shelton Says He’s Filming Remote Episodes Of ‘The Voice’ ‘Naked From The Waist Down’

The country star is getting comfortable now that he's recording the show from home.

Blake Shelton is taking full advantage of working from home. During a virtual press conference with his fellow judges the country star joked that he’s been “completely naked from the waist down” since they started filming live editions of The Voice remotely, People reported.

“We don’t have any kids or any family members [there]. I feel more comfortable. I feel more free,” Shelton explained.

Shelton was joined on the call by fellow judges John Legend, Nick Jonas, and Kelly Clarkson, as well as the show’s host Carson Daly. When a reporter asked Shelton if he’d had any “close calls” on camera, Shelton decided to keep the bit going.

“I sneezed at one point, and there was some floppage. But it didn’t make it on to the camera,” he said.

Once they finished joking, the coaches got serious about how their families have been helping them go live from their homes each week. Clarkson said that her husband Brandon Blackstock is now an expert in lighting, audio, and directing, and is also working as a cowboy on their ranch. The “Since U Been Gone” singer said that in addition to her role on the show, she and her fellow judges are all also trying to record music remotely.

For his part, Legend said that his wife Chrissy Teigen didn’t help him judge the contestants, but she did help him film some of the interstitial segments that are often deployed in the show. Jonas, meanwhile, said that his wife Priyanka Chopra is such a big fan of the show that the two of them watch it together right after he finishes filming it. While she doesn’t help him with the filming, Jonas did say that Chopra has found other ways to contribute.

“She’s been helping me with my hair and puts some powder on my face if I look shiny,” he explained.

Jonas said that it’s meant a lot to all the judges that the show’s producers were able to find a way to conclude the season even with these unusual circumstances.

Shelton made similar comments about his own partner, suggesting that girlfriend Gwen Stefani has been making sure he looks camera-ready.

“Gwen’s been doing hair and makeup for me. She likes doing that stuff,” he said.

Shelton said that Stefani’s brother was also quarantining with them, and that he was handling the technical side of filming. Without him, Shelton said he might not be able to film his segments of the show.