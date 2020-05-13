Lindsay Arnold Is Pregnant, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Welcoming First Baby This Fall

Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Lindsay Arnold is pregnant and expecting her first baby with husband Sam Cusick. The DWTS star revealed the exciting news via her Instagram page on Wednesday afternoon and both her fans and co-stars immediately went wild over the fabulous news.

The Instagram post included two photos showing Lindsay, Sam, and a set of ultrasound photos. In her caption, the DWTS star said that Mom and Dad loved the baby already and she noted that the new family addition will arrive in November.

Lindsay sat on Sam’s knee on a couch seemingly at their home and she held a trio of ultrasound photos. In the first photo, she smiled toward the camera as Sam kissed her cheek. She wore a floral, flowy dress and she has not yet revealed any baby bump glimpses.

In the second photo, Lindsay turned to kiss Sam as she continued to hold up the ultrasound photos.

Within minutes, thousands of fans had liked Lindsay’s pregnancy announcement post. While a number of her Dancing with the Stars co-stars surely knew that she was expecting, a number of them publicly commented on the post to join in on the celebration.

The photos received nearly 75,000 likes in just 40 minutes along with almost 3,000 congratulatory notes.

“I LOVE THIS BABY SOOOOOOO MUCH ALREADY!!!!! Auntie Jenna is waiting to meet you sweet little angel baby,” wrote fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson.

As fans may recall, Lindsay and Jenna have been close friends since they were young children. Last fall, when Sam’s mother suddenly passed away, Jenna stepped in to take Lindsay’s place during a portion of the fall season.

“I literally was waiting all day for this!!!!! Love you guys so much!!! CONGRATS!!!!!” wrote Witney Carson, another Dancing with the Stars pro and Lindsay’s bestie.

“… and finally the world knows. Love you and Sam so much so excited and proud of the both of you. You will be an exceptional mother, and you both will be amazing parents. Health and Love to you guys,” said Valentin Chmerkovskiy, another show pro who is also Jenna’s husband.

“AHHHHHHHHHH LINDS!!!!!!!!!!! So freaking excited for you guys,” wrote Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, who competed on Season 20 of the show with former pro dancer Derek Hough.

Peta Murgatroyd, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Alan Bersten, Erin Andrews, and several others from Dancing with the Stars quickly posted their own notes showing their support and excitement as well.

Given the timing of this pregnancy, it seems a sure bet that Lindsay won’t be doing DWTS this fall. Granted, at the moment, it’s not known for certain if ABC will be able to do a fall season of the series given the coronavirus-related challenges that many shows are currently navigating.

Congratulations to Sam and Lindsay on their pregnancy!