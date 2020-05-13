‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Raquel Leviss Addresses Rumors Claiming She’s Dating James Kennedy For Fame

Raquel Leviss addressed the swirling reports on 'Watch What Happens Live.'

James Kennedy and his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, appeared on Tuesday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, where they dished on the latest drama of Vanderpump Rules Season 8 before Leviss was questioned about the swirling rumors claiming she has only stuck with James for so long because she wants to remain famous.

Nearly four years into their relationship, Leviss defended herself against the false reports while also admitting that because she has grown up in pageants, she does crave the spotlight.

“The only reason why people think that we’re not in love [is] because I’m a pageant girl and I want the limelight, which is partially true,” Leviss admitted, according to a report from Bravo’s The Daily Dish on May 13.

Although Leviss may love being the center of attention, that doesn’t mean her feelings for Kennedy aren’t genuine. In fact, while chatting with Cohen as Kennedy sat by her side at their Los Angeles apartment and Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix were seen, via Zoom, from their home in Valley Village, Leviss said she love Kennedy with all her heart before noting that her boyfriend doesn’t have any doubts in regard to her feelings towards him.

“He knows that. And I don’t think I would have stuck it out this long if I didn’t love him. And it’s really paid off and we are in love,” Leviss shared.

In response to Leviss’ declaration of love, Kennedy confirmed that he is just as much in love with Leviss as she is with him.

As Vanderpump Rules fans saw earlier this year, Kennedy proved his love for Leviss when he decided to give up drinking both for himself, and to save their relationship, which had been negatively impacted by his excessive drinking in years past.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Leviss appeared on an episode of Danny Pellegrino’s podcast, Everything Iconic, earlier this month and during the show, she revealed that her experiences on Vanderpump Rules Season 8 were “fun.” As she explained, according to a clip shared on YouTube, she loved filming the show and had even more fun watching the season play out on Bravo.

Leviss also said that she’s happy with the way in which she’s been portrayed on the show because she feels producers have allowed her true personality, which she described as sweet, quirky, and goofy, to be showcased in full to the viewers.