Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts Stuns In Yellow Shirt & Multicolored Plaid Pants

Ashley Roberts — who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself during quarantine.

The “When I Grow Up” songstress stunned in a long-sleeved loose-fitted pale yellow shirt, which showcased a hint of her decolletage. She tucked the garment into her multicolored plaid pants and tied her blond locks up with a bow. Roberts left the front of her hair to rest in front of her face and cover one eye slightly. The singer accessorized herself with small stud earrings and what looked to be a necklace. For her makeup application, she seemed to be going for a natural look but still appeared to have applied a glossy lip.

For her most recent upload, Roberts was captured sitting down on a small sofa chair. She parted her legs and placed both arms in front of her. The 38-year-old tilted her head to the right slightly and looked at the camera lens with a smile.

Roberts didn’t leave her upload with a geotag. However, she has been working as a presenter on Heart FM’s breakfast show in the U.K. alongside Britain’s Got Talent panelist Amanda Holden during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier today, she was snapped departing the studios in the same outfit, per the Daily Mail.

For her caption, she questioned whether she was blending into the furniture. Despite still going to work, she is still social distancing as she put the hashtag “asholation,” which indicated that this photo was taken during self-isolation.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 7,100 likes and over 160 comments, proving to be very popular with her half a million followers.

“It’s impossible for you to blend into anything because you’re unique and special but you do have a serious color game with that palette of tones girl!!” one user wrote.

“I love this outfit so so much,” another devotee shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Miss Vogue! You’re always naturally beautiful! Absolutely stunning!” remarked a third fan.

“You look so damn gorgeous Ashley. Love u babe,” a fourth admirer commented.

Roberts is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “I Hate This Part” hitmaker wowed in a white jumpsuit with long sleeves. She paired the ensemble with heels of the same color and wrapped a belt around her waist. Roberts accessorized herself with a necklace and wore her wavy shoulder-length hair down for the occasion. For the rest of her makeup application, she went for a fairly natural look but still appeared to have on a glossy lip.