Lea Michele Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Ribbed Bikini & Poses In Her Bathroom

Lea was wearing her two-piece with the straps pulled down.

Glee star Lea Michele shared a stunning new baby bump photo with her 6.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday. The mother-to-be gave her fans their first look at her bare pregnant belly by posing in a bikini. Unsurprisingly, they were thrilled with her visual bumpdate.

Lea, 33, was pictured wearing a striped bikini constructed out of ribbed fabric. The garment was brown and mint green. Her bathing suit top had a low scoop neck and thin shoulder straps, but Lea was wearing them pulled down to make her top strapless. Her matching bottoms were a low-rise design with a waistline that fell far below her burgeoning bump. In addition to showing off her pregnant belly, Lea was flaunting her slender legs and flawless glowing skin.

The Scream Queens star was posing to the side to show her fans just how big her baby bump currently is. Her photo was taken in her bathroom, where she used her phone to snap a mirror selfie. Lea had her dark hair hidden underneath a white towel that was wrapped around her head. She was reaching up to place her free hand behind the towel, either to pose or to support its weight.

Lea was standing behind her bathtub, which created some distance between the actress and the mirror. This made it difficult to tell if she was wearing any makeup, but her plump pout was a pale pink hue, and her lashes looked dark and lush. She was facing an open window that provided soft natural light for her photo.

The caption of Lea’s post included no words. Instead, she chose to use a sparkles emoji to express either the way she felt or her photo’s vibe.

Over the span of an hour, Lea’s fans pressed the like button on her post over 383,000 times. They also flooded the comments section with compliments on how incredible she looked in her maternity selfie.

“You are absolutely stunning!! your baby bump is adorable,” read one response to her post.

“Maam you are GLOWING!! Motherhood looks amazing on you,” another fan gushed.

“Honest to goodness cutest pregnant woman I’ve ever seen,” a third admirer enthused.

“If this baby is as talented as you we can all pack and find new dreams. Broadway bye bye, Mcdonalds here I come,” read a fourth remark.

Lea hasn’t shared any details about when her baby is due or whether she and her husband, Zandy Reich, are expecting a girl or a boy. However, she is keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy using images like the one above. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she has also shared a few photos that demonstrate how she’s been pampering herself by relaxing in cozy pajamas and using various body butters and belly oils to help her maintain her amazing pregnancy glow.