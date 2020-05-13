Casi Davis Sizzles On The Beach In A Revealing Blue One-Piece Swimsuit

Casi Davis flaunted her incredible figure in another revealing swimsuit in her latest Instagram upload. The model dazzled her 1.3 million followers with the scorching hot snap on Wednesday afternoon.

The golden sun spilled over the blond bombshell as she relaxed on a beautiful, secluded beach. She was seen laying down on her side across the soft white sand, using her elbow to prop her upper body off the ground as she gazed at the camera in front of her with an intense and alluring stare. A gorgeous view of the cloudless blue sky made up most of the background of the tantalizing image, but it was the model herself that truly captivated her fans by showing some serious skin in a one-piece swimsuit from Frankie’s Bikinis that perfectly suited her curvaceous physique.

Casi sizzled in the baby blue swimwear that popped against her gorgeous, allover tan. The number featured a thin strap that wrapped behind her neck in a halter style, drawing attention to her toned shoulders. Its plunging neckline left the 32-year-old’s decolletage completely bare while also flashing an eyeful of cleavage that added even more of a seductive vibe to the steamy shot. The swimwear also featured cinched, underwire cups that further accentuated her voluptuous chest.

Two revealing cut-outs fell along each side of Casi’s torso, treating her audience to a glimpse of her flat midsection. Two dainty bows were tied along her hips at the bottoms of each opening to further highlight her trim waist and hourglass silhouette. The garment also boasted a daringly high-cut design that made for quite a sight as well, as it left her sandy legs and curvy hips exposed in their entirety.

Casi kept her look simple — she opted to forego adding any accessories and left her platinum tresses down in beachy waves. She did, however, apply a touch of makeup, which seemed to include a peach-colored lipstick, red blush, winged eyeliner, and a thick coat of mascara.

One hour proved to be enough time for the new addition to the model’s Instagram feed to be showered with love. It has racked up over 9,300 likes in the short time span, as well as dozens of compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Love that suit on you,” one person wrote.

Another follower said that Casi was “a gorgeous goddess.”

“You’re literally so beautiful,” remarked a third admirer.

“So in love with this pic,” quipped a fourth fan.

Casi has been slaying the swimwear game lately. In another recent upload, she went full bombshell in a minuscule denim bikini that left little to the imagination. Fans fell in love with that look as well, awarding it nearly 57,000 likes and 605 comments to date.