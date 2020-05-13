Sierra Skye Looks Smoking Hot In Tie-Dyed Mini Dress

When it comes to flaunting her curves on social media, Sierra Skye knows just how to do it. The model keeps her 4.2 million Instagram followers entertained with one sexy snapshot after another that feature her showcasing her incredible figure in an array of flirty outfits. On Wednesday, she uploaded a snap that captured her looking smoking hot in a tie-dyed mini dress.

Sierra’s dress was made from a stretchy fabric that was dyed with shades of blue and yellow. The number had thin shoulder straps and a low-cut neck that exposed her cleavage. The chic dress also had a seam down the front along with ruched seams on the sides. It fit her snugly, hugging her every curve, as her bronze skin glowed in the outside light. Drawstrings on the bottom sides were tied into loopy bows, drawing the eye to her toned thighs.

The model’s post consisted of a single picture that captured her standing outside near a building with a window on one side. She faced the camera and stood with her back slightly arched, showing off her hourglass shape and toned thighs. She gave the camera a sultry look with her lips slightly parted.

Sierra wore her hair parted on the side with most of it over one shoulder in loose waves. Her makeup application looked to include a skin-smoothing foundation, sculpted brows, eyeliner, smokey eye shadow, and thick lashes. She also appeared to be wearing blush on her cheeks and a rose color on her lips. She accessorized with hoop earrings and a bracelet.

The post was a hit, racking up more than 21,000 likes and over 200 comments within an hour of her sharing it.

Sierra kept the caption simple, and wrote that the dress was from online retailer Fashion Nova while adding a yellow heart emoji.

Her fans loved the look, and took to the comments section to tell her so.

“You look so sexy in that dress,” one admirer commented.

“WoW!!! You look spectacular Sierra,” gushed a second Instagram user.

“You are the perfect storm beautiful,” a third fan quipped.

“Just a Total WOW!!!! You always look so amazing… Please stay Safe and Healthy… ;)” a fourth follower wrote.

Along with Fashion Nova, Sierra models a number of outfits for PrettyLittleThing and Lounge Underwear. She has an enviable figure and knows how to work the camera. Not too long ago, she heated up Instagram with a snap that showed her getting flirty and tugging on her panties while striking a sexy pose.