UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Shows Off Her Curves In A Bikini While On A Boat

Paige VanZant shared a throwback photo for her latest Instagram post. She was photographed in a bikini that showed off her sideboob as she stood on a boat next to her husband while the couple were on vacation.

The UFC fighter had been posting a lot of swimsuit photos since the stay-at-home order was issued, but this was her first spicy pic in over a week. This was a throwback picture of the 26-year-old on vacation with her husband, Austin Vanderford. VanZant stood next to her beau on the deck of a boat that was on the waters around Mexico. Mountains could be seen in the background of the couple who were photographed near the railing of the vessel.

VanZant – whose real name is Paige Michelle Vanderford – had her body turned sideways to the camera, as she raised her left hand to her husband’s washboard abs and gave a glimpse of her wedding ring. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model wore a gold and white bikini with tie-strap bottoms. Her blond hair was damp and slightly covered her face. Fans were offered a great view of her athletic legs and booty, and an eyeful of her breasts that were showing out the side of her top.

Vanderford faced the camera and was shirtless with a gold necklace on, and he sported a pair of floral-print swim trunks. His heavily tattooed right arm was visible as the married couple embraced and smiled for the snap.

Many of VanZant’s 2.5 million Instagram followers noticed the upload as more than 29,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in less than an hour after the post went live. The photo received over 130 comments in short order. Fans complimented the model’s physique and commented on how cute the couple looked.

“You guys look so tall in this picture,” one follower commented on the flyweight fighter’s pic.

“Damn, who’s the chick with Mr. Vanzant,” a fan jokingly replied.

Several Instagram users remarked that the image could have benefited from leaving Vanderford out.

“Nice pic. *crops out dude* AWESOME PIC!” a fan wrote.

One person made reference to the series of naked at-home pictures the couple uploaded early on during quarantine.

“More like ‘Once upon a Time That We Actually Wore Something to Cover Our Nakedness,'” they wrote referring to VanZant’s caption.

As covered by The Inquisitr, the fighter shared another bikini photo at the end of last month. This was a shot from her spread in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She wore a thin-strapped white suit that barely covered her assets. That popular post garnered over 146,000 likes.