Arianny Celeste Shows Off Fit Body In Light Pink Workout Set

Arianny Celeste showed off her incredible figure to her 3.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, May 13, when she took to the photo-sharing app to post a double update of herself clad in a skimpy workout set.

For the shots, the UFC ring girl posed on a mauve-colored yoga mat. Both of them showed Celeste facing the camera, which captured her from the hips up. She glanced into the lenses with focused eyes as she allowed her lips to hang slightly open. In the second, Celeste tilted her head back while keeping a similar expression. The pictures were taken in Beverly Hills, California, as per the geotag.

Celeste sported a two-piece set in a peach pink shade that complimented her sun-kissed skin and brunette hair. Her sports bra had a cutout in the middle, just below the twisted front, that teased a bit of her underboob. It also had a large lower band that appeared to give a good amount of support.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching leggings that sat above her bellybutton, hugging her toned midsection. Her workout set was from Beach Bunny Swimwear, according to the tag.

Celeste wore her hair swept over to the side. She also appeared to wear a bit of makeup, including nude gloss, mascara and light pink shadow.

In the caption, Celeste said her life is “just peachy” despite her serious face. She also asked her followers to share how they have been doing these last few days.

The photo garnered more than 16,400 likes and upwards of 270 comments within the first hour of being posted. Her fans took to the comments section to compliment Celeste on the picture and to respond to her question.

“Working and living life and turning off the news I’m in Texas by the way [five fire emoji] pic,” one user wrote.

“[It’s] been hard but I’m glad you’re doing well,” replied another fan.

“Love this color on you,” a third user chimed in.

“Working harder th[a]n I ever did making sure people get their packages,” added a fourth fan, who included the hashtag “Fedex” with the comment.

Celeste seems to be able to stun her fans no matter she she chooses to sport. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared another sexy photo earlier this week in which she rocked a black top with a low-cut neckline that put on a busty display. It had spaghetti straps that were placed over her shoulders. For the shot, Celeste glistened in what she admitted was faux sweat. She wore her hair pulled back with the exception of a few tendrils.