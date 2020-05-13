Sophie Dee Sizzles In Tight Red Top And Daisy Dukes While Being Socially Conscious

While looking smoking hot on Instagram is hardly a rare feat in this day and age, providing the sizzle while also managing to be socially conscious by promoting safety during a worldwide pandemic is a bit trickier to pull off. However, in her latest offering for her 7.1 million Instagram followers, semi-retired adult entertainer, actress and social media star Sophie Dee was able to flaunt her killer curves without removing even a stitch of clothing.

Moreover, she admonished fans to wear face masks while sporting one of her own with a “DO YOUR PART” message emblazoned upon it.

In the May 13 Instagram post, the 36-year-old Welsh bombshell was sitting in a car with maroon leather interior to match her tight, red tank top. While her sizable top shelf was largely covered by the red fabric, the impressive curvature of her chest was prominently featured as the top conformed tightly to her skin. Meanwhile, the alabaster skin of her sultry thighs was clearly visible thanks to her tight, cut-off jean shorts.

Although her usually pouty lips were shrouded by the black face mask, Sophie’s face still managed to beam as her piercing blue eyes were firmly affixed to the camera’s lens. Long, luscious lashes bordered her eyelids and her manicured brows expertly completed the look. As she stared into the camera, her dirty blonde hair was pulled back behind her ear on the left and draped across her cheek on the right.

As ever, fans were quick to push Sophie’s post to viral proportions, propelling the picture to nearly 20,000 likes within 45 minutes of being uploaded. Additionally, hundreds of fans commented on the snapshot.

“Gorgeous as always,” wrote another Instagram model.

“Lovely,” stated another.

Per the usual for Sophie’s posts, the comment thread was also littered with emoji, ranging from hearts and kissing lips to flames and fire. Clearly, her admirers were unfazed by the more modest approach to the picture and the prompting to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. She made it steamy for them regardless.

Of course, Sophie is no stranger to inspiring the masses with her sinuous curves and inviting stare. As shared by The Inquisitr recently, she posted a stunning photo on May 12 that featured her ample chest in a skimpy, white bikini top as she playfully tugged at the center strap, and that’s just one of a myriad of tempting pictorials that have been uploaded recently.