‘Today’s’ Dylan Dreyer Tests Positive For The Presence Of COVID-19 Antibodies

Experts are still working to determine whether or not possessing COVID-19 antibodies offers one immunity to the coronavirus.

The Today Show’s Dylan Dreyer has tested positive for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, as she announced during the third hour of the show. Her positive test comes weeks after her husband Brian Fichera recovered from COVID-19. She and her sons were also both ill but never tested, according to Today.

Doctors are still learning about COVID-19 and are trying to determine whether or not a person possessing COVID-19 antibodies has any sort of immunity from the virus. At this point, it is too soon to safely say that just because a person has these antibodies doesn’t mean they can’t get the virus in the future. It only shows that the person was at one point exposed to the coronavirus.

Dr. Kavita Patel, a primary care physician, came on the show virtually to explain what this new information means for Dreyer and the rest of her family.

“Unfortunately, as much as it would be comforting to believe that an antibody-positive test means you’re invincible, the truth is that we don’t know. We hope that that tells us that you had exposure in the past. We don’t know when, we think it tells us you had COVID-19 in your system. However — there’s a big however — there’s been a wide variation in the performance of these tests.”

Dr. Patel recommended that despite her positive antibody test, Dreyer should still follow proper safety protocols, such as wearing a mask while in public and washing her hands frequently. Dreyer also did a nasal swab test which determined that COVID-19 was not active within her body. However, now that she has been exposed it is still possible to pass the virus on to someone else.

“We know Dylan had it checked in the nose, but that doesn’t mean necessarily that everything is free and clear,” Dr. Patel explained.

One thing Dreyer was particularly concerned about was whether or not she would be able to continue to breastfeed her 4-month-old son Oliver. Luckily, because COVID-19 has not yet been detected in breast milk, she will be able continue to feed her son as she normally would.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dreyer has had a difficult past couple of months after her husband came down with the virus in March. Fichera went into quarantine away from the family and Dreyer was left to care for her newborn and the couple’s older son Calvin without any help while he recovered. She later expressed guilt that she had not been able to better tend to her husband during those difficult weeks.