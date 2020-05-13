Latina Bombshell Camila Bernal Flaunts Enviable Booty In Black Swimsuit

Camila Bernal showed off her peachy posterior to her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, May 13, with a new update in which she rocked a skimpy swimsuit that left little to the imagination.

For the photo, the Instagram model posed in a bathroom as she leaned over a sink. The space was elegant, featuring dark panels on the walls, rounds mirrors above each sink and decorative plants on the far wall. Bernal stood with her back to the camera, putting her enviable derriere front and center. She was in a three-quarter stance that angled her left profile at the photographer. Bernal placed her left leg slightly ahead of the back leg, showcasing her strong quads. She arched her back, popping her booty out.

Bernal sported a one-piece bathing suit in solid black for a classic look. The suit had a low-cut back that exposed some skin. It also included a thong bottom that bared her famous voluptuous lower body. The front of the suit was not visible in the shot as she was turned. Bernal didn’t say where her one-piece was from.

Bernal wore her long brunette tresses styled down in straight strands that fell onto her back and down the side of her body all the way to her hip. Bernal’s face was away from the onlooker.

In the caption, Bernal urged her followers to wash their hands. She also encouraged them to click on the link in her Instagram bio to gain access to her personal website. She tagged Juju Rentals, a Miami-based company that specializes in luxury short term housing.

The photo proved to be an immediate hit with Bernal’s fans, garnering more than 8,300 likes and upwards of 115 comments in under an hour. Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment her physique and beauty, while sharing their admiration for her.

“Happy hump day,” one user wrote.

“Divine,” replied another fan.

“Gorgeous baby girl,” a third user chimed in.

“Have mercy,” added a fourth fan.

Bernal isn’t one to hide her curves from her fans. She recently posted another image to her Instagram account that showed her in a pink lingerie set. She turned her backside to the camera and looked over her shoulder, preventing the onlooker from getting a glimpse at the front of her bra, but it included a decorative bow on the strap across her shoulder. Her panties featured a small cutout in the lacy fabric nestled into the dip above her derriere.