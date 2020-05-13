Model Cindy Mello Stuns In Black Bra And Panties For Latest Steamy Update

Model Cindy Mello showed off her body and personality in a new Instagram upload. In her latest post, she stunned in a black bra and panties that put her slender body on display in a video shot in an opulent location.

The model – who is known for appearances in GQ, Maxim, and Sports Illustrated – has continued finding ways to shoot during the coronavirus pandemic. Mello was filmed in a gorgeous home for the recent clip. She sat on a plush chair and over her head hung a large chandelier, and a wraparound balcony could be seen on the second floor.

Mello stared into the camera as she sat perched on the edge of the chair sitting on her folded legs, which helped accentuate her thighs and backside. The 25-year-old wore her long brown hair down and wavy. She sported a small black bra and matching panties for the steamy video. At the beginning of the clip she ran her fingers through her hair and arched her back in a seductive pose.

The Brazilian model then put her hands between her legs and raised her upper body up, all while keeping eye contact with the lens. Mello stuck her booty out and struck a few different poses. She sat her backside down and relaxed but realized she was still being filmed. The fashion model broke character and started laughing along with the cameraman just as the short video ended. In her caption she joked about revealing her “real” personality in the clip.

Many of her 1 million Instagram followers flocked to the sultry post. Over 58,000 of them smashed the “like” button in just over an hour after it went live. The Brazilian received over 500 comments from her admiring fans. Her replies were flooded with heart-eye and fire emoji. Instagram model Lauren Perez commented with a single fire emoji.

“My insecurities say hello,” a female follower jokingly wrote.

“Gorgeous,” another replied while adding three heart emoji.

“You are beyond beautiful and stunning in every way possible,” an adoring fan commented.

“Oh, please carefully, you are sitting on the edge!” one follower wrote in reference to Mello’s position on the chair.

As covered by The Inquisitr, the model shared another snap in black underwear recently. She uploaded a post with three photos in a tank top and panties that were part of a photo shoot done via FaceTime with photographer Tom Mitchell. That spicy post earned more than 80,000 likes and 400 comments from her fans.