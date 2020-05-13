Donald Trump Should Resign Out Of Patriotism After Botched Coronavirus Response, Howard Stern Says

Howard Stern has an idea for Donald Trump after what the radio host sees as a failed response to the coronavirus — resign out of patriotism.

Stern, who has described himself as a friend of Trump but has been increasingly critical of his presidency and especially his response to the coronavirus outbreak, said on Wednesday that he believes the president is far over his head and could do Americans a favor by throwing in the towel.

“I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say, ‘I’m in over my head, and I don’t want to be president anymore,’ ” Stern said on his SiriusXM show, via The Hill. “It’d be so patriotic that I’d hug him, and then I’d go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do.”

This is not the first time that the radio host has called on Trump to resign. He made a similar statement after Trump’s controversial suggestion last month that people could either inject or ingest disinfectant as a treatment for the coronavirus. As Breitbart noted, Stern suggested that Trump’s supporters could take the president’s advice and “take disinfectant and all drop dead.”

As a number of medical experts were speaking out against Trump’s advice and warning that it would be unsafe for people to try ingesting disinfectant, Stern suggested that Trump could resign and live the rest of his days at Mar-a-Lago.

“Do the world a favor. You don’t want to be president. Go work at Mar-a-Lago. Have a nice rest of your life,” Stern said. “This guy is out of his f*cking mind. I don’t know what Donald is doing.”

The call on Trump to be “patriotic” and resign came a day after Stern had some very harsh words for the way Trump would view his most devoted base of voters. During his show on Tuesday, Stern said that Trump would be “disgusted” by the people who are voting for him, and likely wouldn’t even let them inside his luxury resort in Florida.

“He’d be disgusted by them,” he said. “Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

Despite their friendship and Trump appearing many times on Stern’s show, the radio host endorsed Hillary Clinton in 2016 and is backing Joe Biden this year, and has offered advice on how to defeat the president.