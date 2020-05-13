Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Are Reportedly ‘Acting Like A Couple’ As She Denies Pregnancy Rumors

The report comes as Kardashian denies that she's pregnant with her second child with Thompson.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian may be growing back together. According to a source that spoke with Us Weekly, the exes have been “very much acting like a couple” while in quarantine together.

“They are being affectionate, and Tristan has been very attentive,” the source said.

Previous reporting from the magazine had confirmed that the two were spending their quarantine together.

“Being quarantined has made her have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad. Khloé has been open and receptive toward Tristan,” a source told Us in April.

Since the pair have been living together, Tristan has been fighting to make the relationship work, one source said. The source also said that Khloé was not completely open to letting Thompson back into her life. Another source told the magazine that it was unclear what would happen when quarantine ended and NBA play resumed. Khloé has apparently long maintained that if Tristan didn’t have to travel, they wouldn’t have any problems.

The news that Tristan and Khloé are acting more like a couple comes as Khloé denies pregnancy rumors that have been swirling on the internet. In a post on Twitter, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said that she didn’t go on social media much at the moment, in part because these kinds of rumors were circulating.

“The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing,” Khloé wrote.

She continued by writing that she had seen a number of hurtful, false stories about her, and that all of these stories were based on nothing more than rumors. Khloé wrote that even if the rumors were true, she didn’t need people who didn’t fully understand her situation to weigh in on her decisions. She said that people thought they knew everything about her, including the status of her uterus.

The rumor began to circulate online after a report surfaced suggesting that the reality star was again pregnant with Tristan’s child. Khloé was also trending on Twitter for large parts of the day on Wednesday.

Khloé and Tristan are already parents to True Thompson, who celebrated her second birthday last month. According to reporting in E! News, fans have also speculated that Khloé may use Tristan as a sperm donor as she works toward having a second child. Khloé has apparently even discussed the idea with Tristan, but said that it may be uncomfortable because the two are no longer together.