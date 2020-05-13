Lindsey Pelas Spills Out Of The Bottom Of Tiny Bikini Top In Photo Snapped After She Spilled Her Ice Cream

Lindsey rocked her bikini top with a pair of overalls, and she explained why she's a fan of the denim garment.

Lindsey Pelas didn’t look like she was crying over spilled ice cream in a set of stunning photos that she shared with her 9 million Instagram followers on Wednesday. Instead, the model was smiling as she posed in a tiny string bikini top and a pair of overalls.

In the caption of her post, Lindsey revealed that her set of three photos had been taken after she spilled her ice cream. However, while her frozen treat was gone, it still managed to leave its mark on her photo shoot. In the final two shots, the model was pictured licking her thumb and one of her fingers.

A geotag identified the location of Lindsey’s photos as Venice, California. For her trip to the popular beach town, she rocked a red string bikini top that featured a white polka-dot print. The garment was also covered with flirty ruffles, which contributed to its playful and fun aesthetic. The top also had plenty of sex appeal, thanks to its small size; it could barely contain Lindsey’s ample assets. The model’s voluptuous cleavage was spilling out of the bottom of the bathing suit top to create a substantial amount of underboob. Lindsey’s bombshell curves also ensured that the garment’s string ties didn’t touch the skin below her bust.

The model was rocking a pair of form-fitting denim overalls over her swimsuit top. She was wearing the garment with one shoulder strap off to better showcase her cute bikini and curvy chest. Lindsey explained her somewhat unusual choice in apparel by revealing that she has a fondness for overalls, writing that they remind her of her being a kid.

Lindsey accessorized her nostalgia-inducing ensemble with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses with red frames. However, she was only pictured holding the retro shades in her hand. Lindsey was wearing her blond hair down, and a sea breeze was blowing it around her face.

Lindsey’s stunning beachside backdrop included tall palm trees and a beautiful blue sky.

Over the span of an hour, Lindsey’s photo set racked up over 38,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“You’re so cute and country!” wrote model Khloe Terae in response to her post.

“You’re looking so unreal babe!” another comment read.

“I would buy you another ice cream just to hang with you. Lol. Happy early birthday Lindsey Pelas,” a third Instagrammer remarked.

“Wow you make people look twice,” gushed a fourth admirer.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey wore another eye-catching string bikini in a promotional video for Bang Energy drink that she uploaded to her Instagram page over the weekend. That bathing suit featured a colorful tie-dye print.