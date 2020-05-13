Bulgarian Fitness Model Yanita Yancheva Smolders In Camo Set In Front Of The Giza Pyramids

Yanita Yancheva shared a stunning photo of herself channeling her inner Lara Croft on her Instagram account on Wednesday, May 13, and many of her 1.6 million fans were quick to react.

The photo showed the Bulgarian fitness model standing in front of the Giza Necropolis as evidenced by the two large pyramids that towered behind her. Yancheva confirmed her location by tagging Egypt in her post. She posed with her legs just wider than shoulder distance, creating a triangle shape with her lower body that harmonized with the famous structures in the background.

Yancheva tilted her head forward just a tad as she glanced into the lenses with squinty eyes. She curled her lips into a half-smile that completed her daring expression.

She rocked a two-piece set that boasted a camo print in black, green and beige. Her sports bra had thick straps and a sturdy front that pushed against her chest. The neckline allowed Yancheva to show off her ample cleavage.

Yancheva teamed her top with a pair of matching shorts that expanded just past her hips, baring her strong legs. She wore them low on her body, exposing her taut stomach and abs. The shorts were made of a thin, stretchy fabric that clung to her curves. She revealed in the caption that her set was from Body Engineers, a brand she represents as an athlete and ambassador.

She wore a large black belt around her hips and thinner ones around her thighs, in the style of the Tomb Raider character. Yancheva wore her blond hair in a middle part and styled in two French braids that she pulled over her shoulders.

The post has garnered more than 45,000 likes and over 345 comments within just a few hours, proving it was popular with her fans. Instagram users took to the comments section to share their thoughts about the shot and to praise Yancheva’s good looks.

“Lara Croft,” one user wrote.

“Loved Egypt so much,” replied another fan.

“You are an inspiration,” a third fan chimed in.

“Very hot photo,” raved a fourth user.

Yancheva often rocks workout sets that allow her to show off her chiseled physique. Recently, she posted another photo that saw her striking a strong pose in front of a green metal door, as The Inquisitr has previously reported. She placed both of her arms on top of her head as she shot a fierce glance at the camera. She wore a bright set including a long-sleeved crop top with mesh details on the forearm. Her matching leggings had similar mesh details.