Bianca Taylor Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Mesh Crop Top & Skimpy Underwear

On Wednesday, May 13, American fitness model Bianca Taylor shared a suggestive snap with her 773,000 Instagram followers.

The provocative photo shows the 26-year-old standing in front of a white backdrop. She turned her body away from the camera, giving fans a good view of her curvaceous side profile. Bianca tugged on a strand of her hair, as she gazed directly into the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

The tattooed model flaunted her fantastic figure in a black mesh crop top and a pair of high-cut underwear. The revealing ensemble showcased her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and sculpted hips, much to the delight of her audience. She finished off the sexy look with black latex thigh-high boots and her signature hoop nose ring.

The Instagram star wore her hair down and in a slightly tousled style. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup — a striking application that seemed to include filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, voluminous lashes, and matte nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation revealed that she has “always been the strong girl” and will continue to be one. She then proceeded to give a “shoutout” to those who have also managed to find strength even during difficult times.

Quite a few of her followers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of heart-eye and fire emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are the most beautiful woman on planet earth my heart,” gushed a fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“You’re absolutely fantastic so unbelievably gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“You’re just killing it all around, every aspect! I admire your outlook on life,” remarked another admirer.

“You are such a beautiful and stunning lady,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Bianca graciously responded to some of the comments. Fans seemed to adore the tantalizing photo as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she sported a cheeky bodysuit. That post has been liked over 29,000 times since it was shared.