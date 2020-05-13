Khloe Kardashian Says She’s ‘Disgusted’ By Claims That She & Tristan Thompson Are Expecting Another Baby

Khloe Kardashian expressed her frustration regarding the rumors she’s having another child by ex Tristan Thompson.

On Wednesday, Kardashian was a trending topic on Twitter. Fans of the E! star hinted that she might be pregnant by Thompson, which sent several Twitter users into a frenzy. Many of them made several hurtful remarks about Kardashian taking him back after their dramatic breakup in February 2019. They also pointed out Thompson’s past infidelities, one of which took place while Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter, True. Multiple non-fans also insulted Kardashian and said she and her family bashed Jordyn Woods only for Kardashian to go back to Thompson after the scandal transpired. Woods and Thompson reportedly hooked up last year, which ended her friendship with Kylie Jenner.

Kardashian clapped back at the negative remarks on her Twitter page. She created three posts and shared how the rumor and comments that followed made her feel. In addition to confirming she isn’t pregnant by Thompson, she shared she was appalled by the way people reacted to her in response to the claim.

“I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons why I stay away,” Kardashian wrote. “The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me, including my uterus. Sick. The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true… it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.”

To end her rant, Kardashian then pointed out that the commenters should focus on their own lives and families. She also said they should think about the “scary” things happening all over the world instead of who she’s been with.

Earlier this year, rumors began to swirl that Kardashian and Thompson are back together. In April, Kardashian shared on Twitter she and Thompson were watching the season premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians at her home. Since then, the two were reportedly together at True’s quarantine birthday party. They also rode together to celebrate Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday outside of her house. However, Kardashian has said her decision to reunite with Thompson is solely for their daughter and their co-parenting relationship.

Although they aren’t expecting a second child at the moment, Kardashian did say she would be willing to have another baby with her ex. Viewers watched on KUWTK as she started the egg retrieval process. Kardashian said she wanted Thompson to fertilize her eggs, even if she doesn’t use them in the future. Thompson, who has been very apologetic for his past actions, told Kardashian he would explore the option with her.