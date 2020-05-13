Ana Cheri Tugs At Tiny Shorts In Flirty New Instagram Pic From The Gym

Ana Cheri shared a new Instagram photo of herself from a gym, and the snap showed off her more casual side as she glowed from the workout. She was photographed in the middle of tugging at her small shorts and smiled widely for the shot.

Her outfit included a 1st Phorm-branded sports bra. It was a dark gray color with a scoop neckline and a sexy cutout in the front that brought attention to her cleavage. Her shorts were dark turquoise and had a low straight waistline with gathered tie accents on the bottom sides.

Ana stood facing the camera straight-on and propped out her left leg and held a pink water bottle in her right hand. Her pose and ensemble left her muscular abs on show along with her curvy hips and toned legs.

She wore her hair up in a half-ponytail and she appeared to be wearing very little makeup if any at all. At the least, she may have sported light pink lipstick and a dusting of light-colored eyeshadow. The only visible accessory she wore was her smart watch on her left wrist.

Behind her was a colorful room with various mirrors and workout equipment scattered throughout. There was a stack of weights placed next to a floor-length mirror and there was an uncovered window in the corner that let in natural light.

The update has been liked over 20,000 times in the first 15 minutes since it went live.

There were also others that sent her early birthday wishes as her special day is coming up in just three days on May 16. The stunner will be turning 34 years old.

Ana also rocked another pair of small shorts in another Instagram photo series from a couple of days ago. That time, she posed in front of a railing and wore a multi-colored outfit. Her shirt had a low v-neckline and long sleeves and she paired it with light pink shorts with a high waistline. She added another pop of color with her thigh-high purple stockings. She wore her hair up in a high ponytail and her bangs framed her face.