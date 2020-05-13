Victoria’s Secret Model Maya Stepper Sizzles In Unbuttoned Cardigan In Daring New Photo

Maya Stepper stunned many of her 675,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday, May 13, with a new triple update. The German model posted a slideshow of herself striking powerful poses while wearing a partially unbuttoned top that exposed her chest.

Stepper, who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret, sported a neutral outfit that included an interesting cardigan. Instead of the traditional buttons along the front, it had an asymmetrical design that ran from the right, near the neck, to the left side of her waist. Stepper fastened a few buttons at the top and at the bottom, leaving most of the front open. The design exposed a lot of Stepper’s chest, showing that she opted to not wear a bra underneath. However, she was careful to place enough fabric over her chest to censor the photo.

Stepper teamed her cardigan with a pair of matching shorts that were made of a thin fabric that clung to her body, outlining her slim legs. They were placed low on her frame, teasing a bit of her stomach and hip bones. While she didn’t add tags to her post, she responded to a commenter that her outfit was by Jacquemus.

The first and third pictures captured Stepper facing the camera. In both, she had her left arm stretched in front of her and her hips cocked to the left. Her legs were apart, further emphasizing her slender figure. In the second, Stepper leaned her shoulders against the wall, angling her right profile at the camera in an unusual stance.

She wore her dark blond hair parted in the middle and styled in straight strands. She appeared to wear little to no makeup in the shots.

The photos garnered more than 9,700 likes and upwards of 180 comments within the first hour. Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment Stepper on her style, beauty and photo aesthetics.

“[W]ho doesn’t wanna get stuck with u in quarantine??!!!” asked one fan.

“Uhuhh honey,” another user chimed in.

“Stunner [heart with arrow emoji] love these,” a third one raved.

“Serving elven, fairy, comfortable realness,” replied a fourth fan.

This isn’t the first time Stepper daringly expose her chest on her Instagram page. Last month, she shared a black-and-white photo in which she stood facing the camera in front of a white backdrop. She was fully topless in the shot as she held her black dog in front of her lower body, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She appeared to be nude and wore just a towel wrapped around her hair. She censored her chest by drawing two thin lines.