Nina Dobrev Flaunts Her Backside In Blue Underwear As She Poses With Shaun White’s Dog

Nina's photo was shared on her dog's Instagram page.

Nina Dobrev was somewhat scantily clad in a cute photo that she shared on her dog’s Instagram page on Wednesday. In addition to posing with her own pet pooch, The Vampire Diaries star was hanging out with one of rumored boyfriend Shaun White’s beloved canine companions.

Nina, 31, was pictured rocking a pair of dark blue underwear that clung to her peachy posterior. The briefs were trimmed with lace, and they had a cheeky cut that left a generous amount of her backside exposed. The actress was also rocking a bright pink T-Shirt.

Nina’s dark hair was soaking wet as if she’d just gone for a swim or taken a shower. She was lying on her stomach across the bottom corner of a bed. She had her bare legs bent with her feet up in the air behind her and her ankles crossed.

The actress appeared to have her chest on top of a pillow, and her arms were crossed in front of her. She was looking up to flash a big smile at the camera.

Nina’s Border Collie/Australian Shepherd mix, Maverick, was lying in front of her. Nina created an Instagram page for the black-and-white dog that has proved to be rather popular; the adorable pooch currently has over 374,000 followers.

Nina and Maverick were joined by a black-and-white French bulldog. He was lying on the other side of Nina with his head on the bed. He appeared to be Shaun’s pet dog, Steve. The Olympic snowboarder occasionally shares photos of the cute canine on his Instagram page.

Nina, Maverick, and Steve were all looking up at the camera when their photo was snapped by an unidentified photographer. According to the caption of Maverick’s post, the face-planting teddy bear on the bed with them was “in a time out.”

As of this writing, the photo of Nina with the two adorable dogs has been liked over 34,000 times. Fans of the actress ⁠— and Maverick ⁠— also took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts about the sweet snapshot. A number of Maverick’s followers commented on the giant rubber duck sitting in the corner, with one fan joking that it looked like the duck was looking at Nina’s rear-end.

“I like the giant rubber duck you have maverick!” read one response to the post.

“Thank you for making me happy,” another fan wrote.

“Omg you both are so sweet,” gushed a third admirer.

“Ok shaun’s dog is soo cute. BUT NOT MORE THAN QUEEN MAV IS!” a fourth fan opined.

Nina and Shaun are seemingly quarantining together. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the athlete and the actress appeared in a silly video that Nina shared on her Instagram page last month. Shaun was standing behind Nina and washing groceries in the sink as she pretended that his arms were her own.