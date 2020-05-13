Nadine Kerastas Flaunts Her Hourglass Figure In A Pink & Red Candy Bikini On Instagram

Nadine Kerastas left little to the imagination her most recent Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. The model flashed her hourglass figure while serving up some sexy looks for the camera.

In the racy shots, Nadine looked like a total smokeshow wearing a pink and red bikini made from candy. The top fastened behind her neck and around her back while exposing her massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms clung to her curvy hips and tiny waist while showing off her flat tummy and rock hard abs. Her lean legs were also on display in the post. She accessorized the look with a silver necklace, a ring on her finger, bracelets on her wrists, and a dangling bellybutton ring.

In the first photo, Nadine posed with her hip pushed out and her hands tugging at her bikini bottoms and gave a sultry stare into the camera. The second picture featured her with one knee up as she stuck out her tongue.

Nadine wore her long, dark hair pushed back with a pink hairband. She styled her locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pics. The application looked to consist of long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and darkened brows.

Her bronzed skin appeared to be complemented with shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the look with pink blush on her cheekbones and bright red lipstick on her plump pout.

Nadine’s over 1.9 million followers made short work of showing their support for the post. The snaps gained more than 4,800 likes within the first 40 minutes. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 300 messages in the time.

“You are my favorite superstar,” one follower stated.

“You will never post a pic of yourself that I don’t LOVE,” another wrote.

“Love the design of your bikini. So amazing wow,” a third social media user remarked.

“Look at that gorgeous photo. You are truly amazing and gorgeous,” a fourth person gushed.

The model’s fans have grown used to seeing her flaunt her sexy curves in a number of revealing ensembles such as tiny tops, skimpy bathing suits, and skin tight pants.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nadine recently delighted her followers when she rocked a form-fitting brown bodysuit with a low cut neckline. To date, that post has raked in more than 25,000 likes and over 740 comments.