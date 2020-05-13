Summer Lynn Hart Sizzles In A Yellow Bikini In New Instagram Video

Summer Lynn Hart wowed her fans around the world with a sizzling new Instagram video for Bang Energy. In the new post shared on Wednesday, May 13, the model rocked a sexy yellow bikini while promoting the energy drink.

In the video, Summer could be seen walking on a path with trees on each side. She showed off her fit physique while doing several sultry poses in front of the camera. One part showed her opening and sipping the canned drink, seemingly enjoying the candy apple crisp flavor. While she sported an unbuttoned denim shirt in the clip, she eventually took it off towards the end of the video. Fans also couldn’t help but notice the ample cleavage shown when Summer tugged at her bikini top.

For the shoot, the 23-year-old wore a yellow two-piece swimsuit and a denim shirt. The tiny top boasted padded triangle-style cups that hardly contained her breasts. The plunging neckline displayed a generous amount of her décolletage. The piece also featured wide straps with a ruched design, and the base of the cups had a ruffled look.

The matching bikini bottoms that she sported had a snug fit. The thong featured a low-cut waistline, which highlighted her flat tummy. The high leg cuts accentuated her hourglass frame and helped elongate her lean legs. Lastly, she used a long-sleeved jean shirt as a cover-up.

Summer left her highlighted blond locks down and styled in soft, loose waves. She wore a few accessories with her beach day look, including a pendant necklace and a ring. She sported a full face of makeup that consisted of a full-coverage foundation, filled-in eyebrows, well-blended eyeshadow, and several coats of mascara. She added a hint of blush and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the babe wrote about how she felt being out of the house after being cooped up at home for quite some time. She tagged Bang Energy in the post, as well as the brand’s CEO. She also gave out a discount code.

As of this writing, the new update has more than 10,400 likes and 130-plus comments. Summer’s avid admirers flocked to the comments section and wrote gushing messages. Some others raved about her flawless body, while a few followers opted to share their thoughts on the picture with a trail of emoji.

“You have never posted a video of yourself that I don’t LOVE,” one of her admirers commented, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“I love that smile, and you’re gorgeous!” gushed another fan.

“You literally take my breath away,” added a third follower.