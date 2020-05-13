Demi Rose Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Tiny Bikini Top

Demi Rose took to her Instagram stories today to share a sultry new selfie video across three different stories. She wore a tiny light blue bikini for the occasion and showcased her eye-catching cleavage in the clips.

The model exuded tons of flirty vibes throughout and appeared to be lounging on a tan couch. She propped up her left elbow as she placed her hand by her head and held the phone with her other hand. She smiled with her lips closed and sported an impeccable makeup application that seemed to include tons of blush, glossy light pink lipstick, and long dark lashes. She also wore her hair in two braided pigtails that she brushed in front of both of her shoulders.

Her bikini top had thin straps and a low scoop neckline, and her matching bottoms peeked through beneath her pink sarong that she tied around her waist.

In the video, Demi moved around her phone a little before she brushed her hair with her hands and did small gestures as she enjoyed the song playing in the background.

In the last clip, she noted the song name, “I Need Somebody to Love Tonight” by Sylvester.

As the model danced about a little, her various accessories were visible. This included her sparkling stud earrings and multiple rings. Her white manicure also added an elegant vibe to her look.

In addition to posting to her Instagram, the stunner shared a string of new tweets a few hours ago that revealed more of what’s on her mind today.

“I can’t wait to be reunited with my loved ones that have passed over one day,” she noted, punctuating her message with a heart emoji.

It’s likely that the model is referring to her parents, who unfortunately passed just seven months apart in 2018 and 2019, according to Metro.

“Only thing is it just feels like so far away…,” she added.

In addition, she mused about life.

“Last night I was just thinking like everything happens the way it’s supposed to. There’s no mistakes. This thought gives me hope and peace,” expressed Demi.

Although Demi may be feeling mixed emotions, she also has a reason to celebrate as she marked a new Instagram milestone yesterday with a sizzling photo. She posed braless under an unbuttoned denim top and also sported a pair of tiny yellow bikini bottoms. In the first photo of the set, she stood with her hands on her hips and smiled widely. She wore her hair down in a heavy side part and stood in front of a green wall.