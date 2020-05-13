Ashley Resch Shows Off Her Booty Transformation Since November In Before-And-After Post

Ashley Resch showed off her booty gains to her nearly 900,000 Instagram fans on Wednesday, May 13, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a before-and-after collage comparing the transformation of her glutes from November to today.

Both shots captured the Canadian fitness model’s backside, framing just her upper body and cutting off most of her head. The older photo showed Resch in a red G-string whose side strings were pulled all the way up to her waist, leaving her bottoms entirely on display. Back in November, Resch’s glutes were considerably leaner, giving her a more flat look. Up top, she had on a bandeau crop top in black, red and white mesh fabric on the back.

In comparison, the second shot showed that her current body flaunts a round, more toned derriere. Resch wore an orange thong for the photo, which she similarly wore high on her frame to expose a lot of skin. On her upper body, she had on a casual hooded sweatshirt boasting a camo print.

Her larger booty also included a bit more cellulite than the previous look. Over this image, Resch wrote “cellulite is gross,” which appeared to carry an ironic tone. On the Instagram page for her health and wellness brand, Resch has recently shared that she is learning to love all of herself, including “the pimples, the cellulite, the curves, the stretch marks and all of it.”

Resch said in the caption that her transformation has been a combination of hard work and diet. She used the post to urge her followers to sign up for her Get Thicc meal plan.

The post attracted more than 3,800 likes and nearly 100 comments within the first couple of hours. Her fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for Resch and share praise for her body, including the so-called imperfections.

“F***ing get it guuuurllll,” one user wrote.

“Healthy gains [three fire emoji] more to love baby x more to luvvvv,” replied another fan.

“I love that cellulite so much!” a third fan chimed in.

“You look amazing, keep going girl x,” added a fourth one.

Earlier this week, Resch once again flaunted her booty on Instagram, as The Inquisitr has previously written. The image showed her naked from the waist down and wearing only a thin crop top on her upper half. She kneeled in a lunge position, with the front leg stretched in front of her, in a pose that censored the photo while allowing her fans to admire her peachy derriere. Resch also used the post to promote her Get Thicc meal plan.