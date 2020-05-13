Lily Allen Wants To Release New Album But Believes She Will Make ‘Little To No Money From Streaming Revenue’

Lily Allen took to Instagram five hours ago to share a new video of herself. In the comments section, the British singer was told to release her fifth studio album, which resulted in her explaining to why she hasn’t dropped it just yet.

“You know, I would love to, but I’ve spent the best part of 2 years writing it. I stand to make little to no money from streaming revenue, unless I start sucking corporate d*ck and FAST,” she replied.

“The only way I can make my songs work for me is from touring them, and we all know that we’re a long way off that being able to happen. I’m sorry buddy x,” Allen continued.

The comment caught the attention of many and was quickly liked by over 900 users.

“I understand! I just hope we’ll get to hear it in 2020. Anyway, I’ll be streaming the record, getting physical/digital copies,” one user replied.

“We love you, take your time,” another devotee commented.

Last August, it was reported by The Sun that Allen had been dropped by her record label, Parlophone, after the release of her fourth studio album, No Shame. The publication said that her record “barely sold,” and that it was “a bit of an inevitability.” Despite their claims, the LP still managed to receive critical acclaim and has a Metacritic score of 74 out of 100, based on 23 reviews. As previously reported by NME, the “Somewhere Only We Know” chart-topper took to Twitter to directly call the publication out. She defended her music and said that her album was “pretty good” but still didn’t state whether she had parted ways with her label.

According to Music News, the BRIT Award winner allegedly stated that she was contemplating releasing her album during the coronavirus pandemic. However, with today’s comments, it seems unlikely.

Allen previously described the LP as a concept album and insisted that it’s “really clever.” She also revealed that she was writing two musicals at the same time, which she was excited about.

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Allen has been active via social media. In honor of VE Day, she posted a throwback photo of herself that dated back to 2009. The “Hard out Here” songstress posed in front of a large union jack curtain and stunned in a white tank top for Glamour UK. She paired the ensemble with a tiny pair of shorts and black fishnet tights. Allen sported her dark hair up with a side fringe and applied a coat of black nail polish to her short nails.