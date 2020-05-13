Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Burnt Orange Bikini While Hanging By The Pool

Kourtney Kardashian turned up the heat in her latest Instagram post on Wednesday afternoon. The reality star shared a series of photos in which she sported a burnt orange bikini that left little to the imagination for a day by the pool. Kourtney’s fans were delighted to see how well the two-piece showcased her stunning body.

The photos showed Kourtney in two different settings. In one shot, she posed on a white cushioned chair in front of her massive pool. A cluster of trees and a breathtaking mountain could be seen in the distance. In the other image, the mother of three rested with a book on a hanging bed on what looked to be a covered porch. A television could be seen mounted on the wall beside her.

It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the light poured over Kourtney and highlighted her tan skin. She looked ready to enjoy the day outdoors in her swimwear.

Kourtney’s look included a triangle-shaped bikini top with a low plunging neckline that did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Her flat, toned tummy was also on full display between the top and a matching V-shaped thong.

The front of the thong remained low on Kourtney’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The high-cut sides fully exposed Kourtney’s long, lean legs.

Kourtney finished off her outfit with a white and brown-spotted kimono, a pair of brown sunglasses, and a straw fedora. She appeared to be makeup-free, though the reality star hardly needed any coverage for her natural beauty. Kourtney wore her long, black hair tied back in a sleek ponytail.

The first photo showed Kourtney sitting on the chair with one leg hanging off the edge. She curved her body slightly in a way that showed off her figure and stared at the camera. In the second shot, she lay on the bed and held the book up to her face. Kourtney kept one foot pointed out, which further elongated her pins.

The post garnered more than 350,000 likes and nearly 3,000 likes in an hour, proving to be a hit with Kourtney’s fans. Many of her followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Just. So. Beautiful,” one fan said.

“Damnnnn she fine,” another user added.

Kourtney always knows how to drive her fans crazy. Last week, she showed off her curves in a black and gold swimsuit, which her followers loved.