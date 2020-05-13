Adele Is Reportedly Healthy Both ‘Physically And Mentally’ Since Her 100-Pound Weight Loss

Adele‘s buzzworthy weight loss is reportedly about more than just her appearance.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Adele’s weight has been a trending topic on social media over the past few weeks. After sharing a photo of herself on Instagram in honor of her 32nd birthday, Adele’s fans instantly noticed that she appeared smaller than what they’re used to. Many have been wondering how the weight loss happened after she shared she lost around 100 pounds.

According to People, Adele took small steps in her fitness and diet journey. While a source claims she’s in a “very good place mentally and physically,” she didn’t instantly get there. The insider shared that Adele began wanting to make healthier choices months before she revealed her weight loss to the world. Since having her son- Angelo,7, Adele was reportedly stressed by raising her child while balancing her music career. To combat the stress she was facing, she decided to eat better and developed a workout regimen.

Adele’s former trainer, Pete Geracimo also shared that she got rid of some of her bad lifestyle habits. Although he worked with her on her 2016-2017 tour, Geracimo raved about how Adele was taking her health more seriously when he trained her last year.

“She quit smoking, reduced her drinking, got rid of sugar and stopped eating processed foods,” Geracimo said of Adele. “She made healthier food choices and is training regularly.”

Geracimo said he and Adele’s journey wasn’t always the easiest for either of them. He said Adele would often yell and curse at him when a task was too difficult for her. Although he joked that she would call him “every name under the sun” during their intense workouts, she always showed up ready to work.

Adele is also not paying any attention to the comments she’s received online since losing weight. According to Geracimo, she is the same person she’s always been even though her body looks different. However, another source says she’s more satisfied with where she is in her life after taking the necessary steps to prioritize her health.

Last year, Adele showed that she was on a fitness journey. She was seen out and about with friends like Jennifer Lawrence and appeared to be smaller than normal. Many reports hinted that Adele has been losing weight in response to her split from husband Simon Konecki. The couple decided to separate back in April 2019 after seven years of marriage. They welcomed Angelo back in October 2012.