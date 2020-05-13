‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval & James Kennedy Pump Up Season 8’s Virtual Reunion: ‘It Was Amazing’

The Bravo stars say the at-home update show proved to be the 'best reunion yet.'

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and James Kennedy say the virtual reunion for Season 8 of their reality show could be the best one yet.

During a joint remote appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Bravo stars sat alongside their girlfriends Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, respectively, as Cohen asked for their thoughts on the show’s first-ever virtual reunion. The Season 8 reunion was recently taped from the cast members’ homes as they remained quarantined due to the health pandemic.

Sandoval described the reunion as “great,” and he praised producers for an impressive setup given the unprecedented circumstances.

“I thought it was amazing. I loved that whole setup,” the Vanderpump Rules veteran said. “I mean, I was so impressed [with] what production did. They brought over these TVs, everything was completely connected.”

Kennedy added that he feared a home-based reunion would be a dud, but it turned out to be “really good.”

“I thought that it was going to be boring in the beginning, but after it was done, I was like, ‘This is the best reunion yet,'” the DJ said. “I just didn’t know if we were going to get our true emotions across the screen, but it worked.”

In an interview on the podcast Danny Pelligrino’s Everything Iconic (via YouTube), Kennedy’s girlfriend agreed that the laid back format made this year’s reunion experience less nerve-wracking.

“It was less stressful than normal,” Leviss said. “But I think it’s situational, too. Because I think there’s a lot less stress on James and I, in general. But it was so nice to being doing it from home in my slippers watching the screen.”

Like most of the other Vanderpump Rules beauties, Leviss recently shared a photo of her Zoom reunion look to Instagram, where she showed off a stunning gold gown along with her DIY makeup. No one would guess she’s wearing slippers in the shot.

While Sandoval, Kennedy, and Leviss were fans of the virtual update show, their Vanderpump Rules co-star Jax Taylor previously blasted the idea of a remote reunion.

Taylor told The Daily Mail TV he would be “so frustrated” if the reunion wasn’t conducted face-to-face with his co-stars because he had “a lot to say” about the season and wouldn’t be able to say everything on his mind in a video conferencing setting.

Taylor’s wife, Brittany Cartwright, agreed that it would be “so easy” to just turn off the stream if things got too heated.

On just about every Bravo update show, someone storms off the set after a heated confrontation, but there’s no word if anyone shut off the stream during the Vanderpump Rules reunion.