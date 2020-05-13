Ciara Flaunts Cleavage & Baby Bump In White Tank Top And Appears To Go Makeup-Free

In her most recent Instagram post, singer Ciara thrilled her 25.3 million Instagram followers with a gorgeous double update in which she showcased her curves — and her growing baby bump. Ciara didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified her location, but she appeared to be outside in the sunlight. A house was visible in the background with decorative panels and lush greenery draped around them, making it seem like she was in an oasis.

Ciara had her long locks parted in the middle and pulled back in a low bun or ponytail, although several strands escaped and framed her face, blowing in the wind. Though Ciara opted not to include a caption that specified anything about her beauty look, she appeared to be going makeup-free for the stunning snaps.

Ciara rocked a simple white tank top with a scoop neckline that revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The straps stretched over her shoulders, showing off her sculpted arms, and the garment stretched over her sizeable baby bump. Though her ensemble and beauty look were minimal, Ciara added a few accessories to complete the look. She wore a cross necklace that dangled just above her cleavage, and several rings, including the massive engagement ring she received from football player Russell Wilson.

Ciara appeared to have snapped the shot as a selfie, as she had one arm extended out of the frame. She altered her pose just slightly for the second snap, turning her body more to the side so that her bump was even more prominent in the shot. Her hair and skin were illuminated by the sunlight as she snapped the selfie, and she looked stunning in the pictures.

Ciara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 216,800 likes within just 37 minutes, including a like from actor Chris Pratt. It also received 1,891 comments within the same time span from her eager fans.

“Look at that boy growing!!! Love y’all!!!” one fan said, admiring Ciara’s baby bump.

“Pregnancy looks so good on you. You’re glowing,” another follower added, including a heart emoji in his comment.

“Mama,” another fan said, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“You look amazing! Lil man will be here soon!” another fan commented.

Just last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Ciara took to her Instagram page with a short video that featured her whole family. The quartet stood in a green area outside, with palm trees visible in the background, and Ciara and Russell prepared to shoot confetti for a gender reveal. After some conversation with their kids, the duo revealed it was a boy by setting off the confetti cannons, which erupted with blue confetti.