Laci Kay Somers Dances Around In An Orange String Bikini While Hanging By The Pool

Laci Kay Somers rocked her Instagram followers with a sexy new video on Wednesday. The model went scantily clad as she danced around. However, the video has been removed from her feed.

In the now-deleted racy clip, Laci looked like a blond bombshell as she sported a bright orange string bikini. The top fasted behind her neck and around her back while showing off her toned arms and massive cleavage.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and curvy hips while exposing her long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the video. She accessorized her look with a gold necklace, jeweled bellybutton ring, and denim jacket.

Laci is seen standing in front of a swimming pool for the clip as she posed in an array of positions and even wiggled her hips while dancing around with a sultry expression on her face. In the background, some green foliage and a sunlight can can be seen.

Laci wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and rippled over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup. The application looked to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as tangerine eye shadow and darkened brows.

She appeared to accentuate her features using a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and brow bones, and pink blush on her cheeks. She seemed to complete her face with pink gloss on her full lips.

Laci’s over 10.7 million followers went wild for the post. The clip was watched more than 180,000 times within the first 11 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 1,100 messages for her to read.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” one follower stated.

“Looking good, honey,” remarked another.

“You are so gorgeous,” a third social media user gushed.

“I can’t get enough of this. I think I have watched it 100 times already. Keeping it on repeat girl. Looking amazing as always,” a fourth comment read.

The model never appears to be shy about showcasing her enviable curves for her online uploads. She’s often seen sporting skimpy swimwear, plunging tops, and revealing lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laci Kay recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in the same orange bikini for a set of stunning poolside selfies. That update also proved to be a popular one. To date, it has racked up more than 212,000 likes and over 4,700 comments.