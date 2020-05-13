Bruna Lima Shows Off Cleavage & Derrière In Daring Thong Bikini

Bruna Lima looked to be enjoying herself to the fullest in her latest Instagram update. The model shared a post that featured her looking smoking hot as she showed off her fabulous physique in a tiny thong bikini while sitting by the pool.

Bruna’s update consisted of two snapshots in which she was posing poolside in the skimpy two-piece. She did not indicate where exactly she was for the pictures.

The model’s swimsuit included a blue top, which she wore upside down, giving her fans a good look at her cleavage. The colorful bottoms had a floral pattern on them. The daring thong sat low in the front with sides that were pulled high on her hips.

Bruna faced the camera in the first photo with her feet dangling off the side of the pool in the water. She leaned on one hand while she held her hand near her shoulder. The model arched her back, showing off her ample chest and taut abs. She also flashed a bit of underboob while giving the camera a sultry look.

The second image showed Bruna from a slight side angle. The model gave her fans an eyeful of her derrière as she squatted down and looked over her shoulder. She wore a big smile on her face while she rested the edge of her booty on a step by the pool. The pose emphasized her curvy hips and shapely thighs.

Bruna wore her long hair straight down her back. She appeared to be wearing makeup that included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and blush on her cheeks. She also looked to be wearing a rose gloss on her lips. She accessorized with a belly piercing, stud earrings,and a bracelet.

The post was an instant hit among her 4 million Instagram followers, of whom more than 40,000 hit the like button within an hour of her sharing it on the photo-sharing app.

In the caption, she left a flirty message while noting that the bikini was from her own swimwear line, Brukinis.

“Gorgeous and perfectly awesome,” one admirer wrote.

“Damn!! your pics have been the best during this quarantine baby!” a second fan chimed in.

“You are looking amazing,” commented a third Instagram user.

“The best view I ever seen,” joked a fourth follower.

Bruna seems to enjoy giving her fans plenty of views to drool over. Not too long ago, she flaunted her backside in a set of cute strawberry underwear.