Corrie Yee Lets It All Hang Out In A Revealing Chain Bikini: ‘Quarantine Attire’

Corrie Yee returned to her Instagram account on Wednesday with another steamy upload for her fans. The model showed off a ton of skin while revealing a bit more of her quarantine attire.

In the racy snap, Corrie looked drop dead gorgeous sporting a barely-there chain bikini. The top included black leather straps and strings of gold chains that fell over her bare chest. The garment did little to hide her ample bust, so Corrie used her hair and hand to cover herself up a bit.

The matching bikini bottoms rested tightly around her curvy hips and tiny waist, and also featured chains in the front. The ensemble featured the gold strings around her flat tummy as well. Corrie’s lean legs, round booty, and killer abs could also be seen in the pic.

Corrie posed next to a door. She leaned against the nearby wall and placed one hand on top of her head while the other covered her chest. She pushed her hip to the side and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

Corrie’s long, dark mane was parted to the side and styled in voluminous, shiny curls that rolled over her shoulder and down her back.

She also sported a bombshell makeup look. The application seemed to consisted of thick lashes and black winged eyeliner, as well as vivid pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to accentuate her face with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and forehead. The glam look appeared to be completed with heavy pink blush on her cheekbones and dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Corrie’s 942,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap, clicking the like button more than 3,300 times in the first hour after it was published to her account. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 100 remarks about the pic.

“Pure Sex Appeal,” one follower wrote.

“So incredibly sexy,” another said.

“Amazing gorgeous incredible what more can I say about you,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful face fantastic curves,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy outfits in her sexy posts. She’s often seen posing in scanty bathing suits, revealing lingerie, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Corrie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she wore a red string bikini at the pool. To date, that photo has reeled in more than 17,000 likes and over 360 comments.