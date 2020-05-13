Colombian Fitness Model Anllela Sagra Heats Up Instagram In Minuscule Mermaid Bikini

Anllela Sagra sent temperatures soaring on Wednesday, May 13, when she teased her 11.6 million Instagram followers with a racy video of herself clad in a barely there bikini.

The Colombian fitness model stood in front of a mirror as she held her phone close to her face to capture the video-selfie. Sagra was in a well-lit room where large glass panels in the background showed some houses and greenery. She moved back and forth in the room to show off her fit body as she played with her hair, flicking it from one side to the other.

Sagra rocked a two-piece bathing suit with a mermaid print against a mint green background. Her bikini bottoms had long strings that tied on the sides, which she wore high on her body. Her toned booty was visible in the clip, as were her shapely quads. The front of the bikini was low, allowing Sagra to expose her tight stomach and obliques.

Sagra paired it with a matching top whose triangles barely covered her chest, baring a considerable amount of underboob. The suit was from Meg Liz Swim, as revealed by the tag.

Keeping true to her signature style, Sagra appeared to wear minimal to no makeup, including a bit of blush on her cheekbones. She kept things simple accessorizes-wise as well, wearing small just hoop earrings and a delicate necklace.

In the caption, Sagra indicated that the boxes seen in the background are in need of serious organizing.

The video has been seen more than 530,000 times within the first two hours. It also attracted over 147,500 likes and upwards of 1,700 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to express awe for her physique and beauty in different languages, particularly English and Spanish.

“[O]mg [two screaming emoji] What perfect body…!!! [two beating heart emoji] your body is my goal,” one of her English-speaking fans raved.

“[W]hich boxes,” asked another user, including a laughing-crying emoji to denote sarcasm.

“Beautiful bodybuilding diva… The best ever,” a third fan chimed in.

“Wow didnt even notice the boxes hahahaha,” a fourth user added.

Sagra holds nothing back when it comes to showing off her chiseled body on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently posted another photo of herself dressed in underwear. She wore a white cotton set by Calvin Klein that included a high-coverage bra with thin straps and a lower band with the logo printed in black. The panties matched the bra and Sagra wore the sides pulled up high. She completed her look with an oversized denim shirt.