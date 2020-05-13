Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony’s Daughter, Emme Muniz, Is Publishing Her First Picture Book

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony’s daughter is taking after her parents with her latest business venture.

The exes’ daughter, Emme Muniz, 12, will be releasing a picture book titled Lord Help Me. According to E! News, Emme’s publisher, Crown Books for Young Readers, announced that the book is set to come out on September 29, 2020. Her book is slated to represent Emme’s own experiences with prayer and faith. She was inspired to ask God for assistance while she was in school. At the time, she had just learned about endangered and threatened wildlife that happens all over the world. Jennifer hinted that Emme was working on a book back in 2018. She shared several photos of her daughter meeting with a book publisher on social media.

Emme released a statement about the book on Wednesday, May 13. In addition to asking God for help about endangered creatures, she shared how she prays through both simple and difficult tasks she faces on a daily basis. She also said the book will be an aide for other children her age who may have trouble praying on their own. The book will follow Emme as she asks God to help her with her tasks at school. She continued to say she even prays when she’s having an issue with other people, like her twin brother, Max.

“In school, I learned about sloths and how they’re facing extinction so I began to pray for them in my nightly prayers,” Emme said in the press release. “I wrote this book to help raise money to save sloths while also teaching other children how we can pray and ask for help, two things that bring me a lot of comforts.”

Lord Help Me will be another one of Emme’s accomplishments that took place this year. Back in February, Emme took the stage with JLo for the 2020 Super Bowl. The two-time Grammy nominee joined Shakira as the event’s halftime performers. For the performance, Emme wore a dazzling white dress with a gold chained belt. She then added white boots to the look. According to Buzzfeed, she joined her mother to sing “Let’s Get Loud” and sang a portion of “Born in the USA.” She received rave reviews for her powerful voice and commanding on-stage presence. Marc even congratulated his baby girl on social media the day after the performance.

Jennifer and Marc gave birth to Emme and Max in 2008. Although they divorced in 2014 and have moved onto other relationships, the pair maintain their co-parenting relationship for the children.